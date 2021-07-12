Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $535.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.