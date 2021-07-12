Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $20,055,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $227.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $129.42 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.07.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

