Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,689 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

