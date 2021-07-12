Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 27,676 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,676 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 31,851.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vale by 6,617.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,473,000 after buying an additional 2,799,539 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

