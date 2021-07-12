Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 1,000 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00.

Shares of FRPT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.06. 171,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,599. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

