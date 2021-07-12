Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 2,495 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total value of $429,639.00.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00.

FRPT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,599. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.