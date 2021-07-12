Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise Sells 8,000 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $1,381,840.00.

FRPT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $161.06. 171,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,599. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.