Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.37

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 7469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

FYBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

