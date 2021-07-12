Frontier (FRONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.73 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $19.82 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.00899020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.