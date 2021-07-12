FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.08. 1 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

