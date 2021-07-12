FUD.finance Price Hits $6.42 on Exchanges (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. FUD.finance has a market cap of $151,582.14 and approximately $4,287.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.42 or 0.00019361 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00885254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005404 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

