Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.78

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 35181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

FJTSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lowered Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.