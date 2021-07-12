Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FULC) Insider Purchases $10,076.00 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FULC) insider Christopher Morabito purchased 1,100 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,076.00.
FULC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 1,044 shares of the stock traded hands.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
