Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FULC) Insider Purchases $10,076.00 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FULC) insider Christopher Morabito purchased 1,100 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,076.00.

FULC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 1,044 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

