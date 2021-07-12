Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:FLGT) COO Sells $144,420.00 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $144,420.00.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.58. 498,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,202. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

