Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 27,855 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56.

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 396,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Funko’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $5,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

