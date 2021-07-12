Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 8,306 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.91. 396,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,137. The company has a market cap of $996.34 million, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

