Furucombo (COMBO) Tops One Day Volume of $312,841.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 32% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $312,841.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00112507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00159052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,063.47 or 0.99745731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00957793 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.