FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 1.4%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 438.88 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.57). Approximately 16,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 15,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

The company has a market capitalization of £496.98 million and a PE ratio of 37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 415.98.

About FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.