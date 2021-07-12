FY2021 Earnings Forecast for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for COSCO SHIPPING in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.