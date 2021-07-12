FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $10.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.20.

COST opened at $412.37 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $414.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

