FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will earn $3.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

Shares of PYPL opened at $300.21 on Monday. PayPal has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

