FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tele2 AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.80 on Monday. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 23.11%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

