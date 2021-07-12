FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issued By DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.47. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

WD-40 stock opened at $255.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WD-40 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

