FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $11.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.00.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

