FY2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

V stock opened at $238.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.29. The firm has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

