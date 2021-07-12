FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Issued By DA Davidson

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $9.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $215.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.