FY2022 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Post AG Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deutsche Post in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Post’s FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

