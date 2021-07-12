Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gores Holdings V by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

GRSV opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.