Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 35.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $177.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $118.66 and a twelve month high of $185.38.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

