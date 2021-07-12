Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 69,600 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 120.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 203.1% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 82,260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDC. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.