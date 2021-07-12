Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 92.8% during the first quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

