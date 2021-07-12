Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Outfront Media worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $38,583,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $30,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

