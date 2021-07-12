Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 107,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Avid Technology worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

