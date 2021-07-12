Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $232,000.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMKRU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.