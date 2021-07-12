Galecto, Inc. (NYSE:GLTO) CEO Hans T. Schambye Buys 3,000 Shares

Galecto, Inc. (NYSE:GLTO) CEO Hans T. Schambye acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $15,330.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLTO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. 7,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

