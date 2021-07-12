Galecto, Inc. (NYSE:GLTO) CEO Hans T. Schambye Buys 3,000 Shares

Galecto, Inc. (NYSE:GLTO) CEO Hans T. Schambye acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $15,330.00.
Shares of NYSE:GLTO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. 7,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
Galecto Company Profile
Further Reading: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.