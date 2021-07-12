Galecto, Inc. (NYSE:GLTO) Insider Bertil Lindmark Buys 2,000 Shares

Galecto, Inc. (NYSE:GLTO) insider Bertil Lindmark bought 2,000 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $10,520.00.

Galecto stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,402 shares.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

