GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) Director Sells $125,856.45 in Stock

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $125,856.45.

GAN stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,383. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.