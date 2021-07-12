Gas Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.44 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Gas has a total market cap of $63.44 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $6.26 or 0.00018710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00116254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00162496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,407.23 or 0.99799562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.72 or 0.00970059 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

