GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report $102.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $460.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 267.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

