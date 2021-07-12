GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $72,824.53 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00403027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.