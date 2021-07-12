Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GECFF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina stock opened at $158.34 on Monday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.88.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.