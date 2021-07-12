Gems Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $184,633.75 and approximately $887.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gems has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.09 or 0.00899406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.