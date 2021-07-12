General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,695,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,251 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of General Motors worth $442,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.75. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

