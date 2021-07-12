Genesis Shards Hits One Day Trading Volume of $297,568.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.47 million and $297,568.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00112535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00160644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,062.27 or 0.99560984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.74 or 0.00950798 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

