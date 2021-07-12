Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 4%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s stock price was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 4,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,467,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.57.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

