Gentex Co. (NYSE:GNTX) Director Sells $140,835.48 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NYSE:GNTX) Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.74. 1,134,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,463. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

