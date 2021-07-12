Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,521.67 ($72.14).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNS. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Genus alerts:

Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 5,165 ($67.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,028.04. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.