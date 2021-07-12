Germaine Cota Sells 1,857 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $47,390.64.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43.

On Friday, April 16th, Germaine Cota sold 82 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $2,748.64.

EGHT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 578,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

