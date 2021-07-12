GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $100,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $10,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 326,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 1.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

