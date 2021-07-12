Glencore (GLNCY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/5/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/29/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/22/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/28/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

5/26/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/18/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/17/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore plc has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

